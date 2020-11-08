A HELICOPTER ambulance transporting a heart for urgent transplant surgery shockingly crashed into a hospital helipad, before a medic recovered the vital organ and dropped it again.

-- Advertisement --



The pilot was treated for minor injuries and two others on board escaped unharmed after the helicopter crashed into the helipad on top of the Keck Hospital of USC, in Los Angeles.

The chopper crash-landed shortly after 3pm on Friday, November 6, but it is not yet known how the accident occurred.

Video footage uploaded via Metro News shows the helicopter rolled on its side, surrounded by what appears to be a red liquid, with its tail hanging over the edge of the helipad.

A crew member spectacularly recovers the heart from the aircraft, before handing it to a medical professional to take it to surgery.

However, as he is walking across the helipad, he accidentally trips on a metal plate on the floor, falls to the ground and drops the organ.

Medical personnel instantly hurry over and recover the heart from the floor.

Hospital officials confirmed the heart arrived safely and the patient was undergoing the transplant. They added that nobody inside or around the hospital was injured.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Medic drops heart on the floor after helicopter crashes delivering it to hospital”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!