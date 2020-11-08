Lyon Shooting “Terrorist” Admits Attacking Priest “over affair”

The Suspected “Terrorist” involved in the shooting in Lyon, France, of a Priest, has admitted that the attack was the result of the priest having an “affair” with his Russian wife!
The suspect, a 40-year-old man of Georgian origin, shot the Greek Orthodox priest, Nikolaos Kakavelakis, twice with a sawn-off shotgun outside his church, on Saturday 31st October.
The shooting came only days after an incident in Nice in the South Of France, where three people had been killed in a knife attack at a church. At first, the attack on the priest was feared to be a copycat of the incident in Nice, which President Emmanuel Macron had labelled an “Islamist terrorist attack”.
A motive for the shooting of the priest was at first not clear, with the police opening an investigation for attempted murder, but the investigation took a twist this week when the priest was able to talk to the police on Wednesday 4th November after he came out of a coma, and the suspect was immediately arrested at his home in Lyon on Friday 6th November.
Citing a statement from Nicolas Jacquet, Lyon’s public prosecutor, “The suspect turns out to be the husband of a woman who was having an affair with the victim”. Apparently, the suspected “terrorist” told prosecutors that he had not intended to kill the priest, but that he was upset upon discovering that the priest was romantically involved with his wife, a 35-year-old Russian.
Nikolaos Kakavelakis, now recovering after his surgery, had announced his resignation from the church one month earlier.
