Nikolaos Kakavelakis, now recovering after his surgery, had announced his resignation from the church one month earlier.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lyon Shooting “Terrorist” admits attacking priest ‘over affair’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!