L’Oréal does virtual make-up deal with Google

L’Oréal does a deal with Google for virtual make-up as they look for innovative ways to continue business through tough COVID lockdowns and restrictions.

The deal will encourage shoppers searching for cosmetics on Google to try them on virtually via technology designed by ModiFace, a Canadian augmented reality specialist acquired by L’Oréal in 2018.

The French group has been looking to make up for lost store sales caused by coronavirus lockdowns by expanding online and has sped up some of its web initiatives as a result of the pandemic.

“There’s been an acceleration in all our partnerships due to COVID-19,” Digital chief, Lubomira Rochet said in an online presentation on Thursday, November 5.

The Google partnership will also extend to the US group’s YouTube video sharing platform, Rochet said.

People seeking lipsticks or eye shadows by L’Oréal brands, which include Lancome and Urban Decay, who come across their adverts on Google or YouTube can then try them online.

According to Rochet, L’Oréal, which already had a ModiFace partnership with social media site Facebook, has seen the usage of virtual make-up tools rise fivefold during COVID-19 lockdowns this year, and the conversion rate from an advert to purchase was three times higher with the try-on.

