Katie Price Pushes Hard to Make Harveys Law Legal after Cruel Troll Mocked Disabled Son

Katie Price has been spurred on to push her Harvey’s Law campaign after cruel trolls mocked her disabled son.

Ex-glamour mode Katie Price is said to have been empowered to get Harvey’s Law through parliament after her 18-year-old son was mocked in a sick video which recreates his TV appearance on Loose Women in 2016. Price, 42, has been campaigning to have Harvey’s Law passed after her son, who has Prader-Willi syndrome, was repeatedly attacked by trolls. She returned to the UK from the Maldives with her boyfriend Carl on Friday after having appeared, via video call, in a bankruptcy hearing.

Harvey appeared on Loose Women in 2016 and the teenager said the word c*** when he was asked what he says to bullies. In the disturbing video, which recreates the interview, a white man wearing brown facepaint is seen impersonating the disabled teenager. The sickening video, which was widely shared online, is said to have empowered Katie in her fight to get her law through parliament.

