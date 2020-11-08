It’s not all gloom in Torrevieja

CATHERINE from Torrevieja recently demonstrated that news needn’t always be gloomy.

Maggie Smith from the Asociacion de Voluntarios de Animales, contacted the Euro Weekly News about Catherine’s fabulous €500 donation to ADAT (Association of Defenders of Animals of Torrevieja).

This is based at the municipal animal shelter, the Albergue in Avenida Los Nenufares beside the fire station.

ADAT helps to provide many things not within the town hall’s remit, including more expensive wet and dry for cats and kittens, as they – like people – have different dietary requirements.

“In addition to welcoming donations, we are always looking for volunteers, foster homes and people wanting to adopt,” Maggie said.

At present the shelter has roughly 40 cats and kittens, plus many more in temporary foster care.

Readers who would like to know more about ADAT, the shelter or who would like to help in any way, should contact alberguecats@gmail.com.

