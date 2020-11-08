Hospital trust declares major incident as more COVID patients are admitted

GRIMSBY and Scunthorpe hospital Trust declares a major incident as more COVID patients are admitted (and calls for staff to do extra shifts) as demand for oxygen increases to treat 106 coronavirus patients.
North East Lincolnshire is now one of the worst affected areas in the country, according to a report on Sunday, November 8, with 106 Covid-positive patients being treated in the Trust’s three hospitals – 56 at Grimsby’s Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, 47 at Scunthorpe General Hospital and three at Goole.
There are currently six people in ICU in each of the Grimsby and Scunthorpe hospitals and staff have been called in to work extra shifts as the virus continues to take its toll.
Across the Trust last week, 140 staff members were unavailable to work due to Covid-related circumstances. This included 71 from Grimsby’s hospital, 48 at Scunthorpe, 6 in Goole, and 15 ‘across the trust’.
Dr Kate Wood Medical Director said: “I can confirm that the Trust has enacted its Major Incident Plan due to the demands on our oxygen supplies.
“To keep our patients safe we have had to reconfigure a number of wards and move patients within the hospital overnight. We have also put a call out for additional nursing staff to work extra shifts,” she concluded.
This weekend is the first time the patient numbers have crossed the 100 threshold, with the Trust also reporting another five tragic deaths – two on Friday, November 6, and one each on the three preceding days.
