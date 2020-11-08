Hospital trust declares major incident as more COVID patients are admitted

GRIMSBY and Scunthorpe hospital Trust declares a major incident as more COVID patients are admitted (and calls for staff to do extra shifts) as demand for oxygen increases to treat 106 coronavirus patients.

-- Advertisement --



North East Lincolnshire is now one of the worst affected areas in the country, according to a report on Sunday, November 8, with 106 Covid-positive patients being treated in the Trust’s three hospitals – 56 at Grimsby’s Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, 47 at Scunthorpe General Hospital and three at Goole.

There are currently six people in ICU in each of the Grimsby and Scunthorpe hospitals and staff have been called in to work extra shifts as the virus continues to take its toll.