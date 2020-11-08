Helicopter crashes while delivering heart to hospital

Helicopter ambulance crashes while delivering a heart to hospital for transplant surgery

A medic dropped a heart destined for transplant surgery on Friday, November 6, after the helicopter ambulance crash landed on the helipad on top of the Keck Hospital of USC in Los Angeles. Footage shows the helicopter plummeting to the roof of the building and landing on its side.

Miraculously, the two medics on board escaped unscathed, while the pilot was treated for minor injuries.

A medic recovered the dropped heart and handed it to a medical professional; amazingly, the surgeon then tripped on his way into the building and dropped the vital organ a second time. Medical staff quickly retrieved the heart, and a hospital spokesman reported that the heart arrived safely and the intended patient was undergoing transplant surgery.

The spokesperson added in a statement: ‘The passengers aboard the helicopter are being treated locally. Nobody on the ground or in the hospital was injured and patient care has not been disrupted. Keck Medicine is working closely with the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department to manage and investigate the incident.’

