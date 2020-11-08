GLOBAL coronavirus infections have exceeded 50 million, with a second wave of the virus in the past 30 days accounting for a quarter of the total.

This worrying figure, reported by Reuters on Sunday, November 8, shows that October 2020 was the worst month for the pandemic so far.

As a major surge continues in Europe, the United States became the first country to report more than 100,000 daily cases, with the latest seven-day average showing global daily infections are rising by more than 540,000.

Sadly, more than 1.25 million people have reportedly died from the virus since it emerged in China late last year.

The alarming news that global coronavirus infections have exceeded 50 million is, unfortunately, no surprise giving that it took 32 days for the number of cases to rise from 30 million to 40 million, and it took just 21 days to add another 10 million.

According to a Reuters analysis, Europe is the worst-affected region with about 12 million cases, overtaking Latin America.

