Give us a break in San Miguel de Salinas

SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS householders dismissed the town hall’s IBI rates rebate as “cosmetic.”

The San Miguel Arcangel Residents’ Association are challenging the reduction approved during the last council meeting.

Despite the 3.13 per cent cut, association members maintained that they will actually be charged more in 2021 owing to the gradual rise in the Catastro’s rateable values.

They are now asking for a greater reduction owing to the crisis which has “mercilessly” undermined residents’ finances and businesses.

