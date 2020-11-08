Female Soldier Accused of Stabbing Best Friend in the Neck with a Glass in Magaluf Nightclub

A Female British soldier is accused of slashing a Scots squaddie’s neck with a broken bottle at a Magaluf nightclub.

The soldier, Sarah Ann Garrity, 23, was left on life support after losing four pints of blood when her throat was cut at a foam party she attended with her colleague Sydney Cole.

The accused, young mum Sydney Cole, 20, will now face a Spanish court on attempted homicide charges after the British Army allowed her to remain on duty and serve on the same base as her victim after the alleged attack. The blonde-haired squaddie – who has a new baby – could potentially spend 10 years in a Spanish jail if found guilty of the attack after a 14-hour drinking binge.

Lance corporal Sarah Ann Garrity was left in intensive care after losing four pints of blood when her throat was cut at an all-you-can-drink foam party. A source said: “She told the Spanish police not to charge Sydney because she felt sorry for her and didn’t want to see a young girl banged up in jail abroad.”

“She expected Sydney to be full of remorse but when she got back home after being on life support she wasn’t given as much as an apology. She went back to work three months later and Sydney was still on the base. Sarah asked her bosses if Cole could be moved but was told to just get on with it. Sarah joined up at 16 and has given her life to the Army and feels betrayed over the way they have dealt with it.”

It is understood that the pair had been sharing a hotel room in the resort with another young female soldier, Deborah Ferguson. The group were said to have been on a drinking binge all day. Cole was later arrested by Spanish cops following the incident in April 2019.

Now Cole will face a Spanish court after an investigating magistrate in the country ruled there was evidence she committed a crime. It is understood she will give a new police ­statement – via video due to Covid19 travel restrictions – and will be called back to Spain to face trial.

