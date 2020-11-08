Excuses instead of N-332 cash

SPAIN’S central government batted away criticism of its delays in improving the N-332’s route through Torrevieja.

According to the Ministry of Transport, drafting plans for doubling the lanes to make it a dual-carriageway has been put on hold because experts decided it would be “opportune” to study new alternatives.

This would enable the Ministry to seek the best option “from an environmental, functional, economic and territorial” viewpoint, according to Administration sources quoted in the Spanish media.

The contract to draft the N-332 plans was awarded in June 2018 and – with an 18-month deadline – should have been completed by December 2019 but the Ministry explained that extending the extending the time-limit was “habitual” for projects dependent on the results of reports from different administrations.

Indirectly answering Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon, who complained about the absence of a future Budget assignment for the N-332 improvements, the Ministry argued that it could hardly allocate for a road whose route and cost were still unknown.

