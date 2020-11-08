Different from the rest

THE Valencia region’s government, the Generalitat, is spending €900,000 on restoring and improving La Marina’s pinewoods.

Passive sand collectors have been installed along the 13 kilometres of pine trees to assist regeneration. Invasive vegetation has also been eliminated and native plants reinstated, while dead or dying trees have been removed.

Elche-born Mireia Molla, who heads the regional government’s Environment department, recently visited La Marina, accompanied by mayor Carlos Gonzalez and city hall councillors.

“We intend to convert this zone into one of the valued environmental resources that differentiate us from other municipalities,” Gonzalez told her.

