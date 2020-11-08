Decapitated Dolphins Found Washed up on Almeria Beach in Spain

Decapitated DOLPHINS are found washed up on Spanish beaches including one with ‘Juan’ carved into its body.

Spanish police are investigating the discovery of decapitated and mutilated dolphins found on beaches, including one animal with a name carved deeply into its flesh. The gruesome find was made along the coast of Almería in the southern region of Andalucía.

Authorities said the cuts had definitely been made deliberately by a human as some of the injuries included carvings of initials and the name Juan. The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation, saying there have been ‘numerous’ similar incidents and stating that the way the dolphins were decapitated suggests the individual responsible is someone with significant knowledge of marine life.

Photos released by the Guardia Civil show the severed head of one dolphin and the flank of another with the name Juan carved into its side in large letters. Another shocking image shows the decapitated body of a dolphin. “Arrests cannot be ruled out,” said a spokesman for the Guardia Civil.

