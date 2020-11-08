UK Deaths have increased by 156 and another 20,572new cases have been added.

Official figures show that another 156 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, compared to yesterday’s figure of 413. Government data also shows that the number of people reported having tested positive for COVID-19 has increased by 20,572

This is a drop compared to yesterday’s increase of 24,957. England alone has now surpassed 1 million cases – with another 18,293 positive results bringing the total there to 1,015,672. As a whole, the UK recorded its millionth case on 31 October. The total number of deaths across the UK now sits at 49,044, and the number of cases is 1,192,013.

In Northern Ireland, another 420 cases were recorded, giving a total of 42,917. Seven deaths were added to bring the toll there to 781. Scotland added just three deaths – compared to 39 the day before – and has now seen 3,039 deaths within four weeks of a positive result. Another 1,115 cases were recorded in Scotland, with a new total of 73,443. Wales added 744 cases to a total of 59,981 and saw another 19 deaths to a total of 2,033.

A trial of mass testing was started in Liverpool last week, with around half a million people being offered screening by Operation Moonshot. The scheme was supported by the armed forces, with around 2,000 members of the military helping the NHS.

