Coca-Cola slammed for ‘reinventing alcopops’ with new fruit-flavoured alcoholic water

Health experts have slammed Coca-Cola over its new beverage Topo Chico, which will be launched in the UK in November. The fruit-flavoured sparkling water is laced with a 4.7 per cent alcohol content, which is higher than many popular brands of beer.

Referring to the brand’s policy to ‘champion responsible drinking’, expert on alcohol addiction at King’s College London, Dr Tony Rao, said: ‘This is a disingenuous attempt to reinvent the alcopops of the 1990s. It has the name of a sparkling mineral water brand, but has stronger alcohol content than many cans of beer. It’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing for alcohol-harm reduction.’

A Coca-Cola spokesman said: ‘The launch of Topo Chico marks Coca-Cola’s first alcohol brand in Britain. We’re excited about the launch.

‘A specific global responsible marketing policy was developed to ensure both Coca-Cola and our bottling partners grow this brand in a responsible and sustainable way, that our marketing does not appeal to people under the legal purchase age and that we champion responsible consumption.’

