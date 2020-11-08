Man Shot Dead by Police in Swindon

A 57-year-old man has been shot dead after an ‘argument’ in a Swindon street.

Emergency services were called around 2 am, with local residents claiming to have heard loud bangs and shouting before ambulances arrived in Swindon. The man died after being shot as police attended reports of a row in the street. Police have since cordoned off the road in Rodbourne, Swindon, while nearby footpaths and alleyways have also been closed off to the public.

In a statement, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “It is mandatory for us to conduct an independent investigation when the police fatally shoot a member of the public.” The victim was seen receiving CPR from paramedics in the back of an ambulance but was later confirmed deceased.

