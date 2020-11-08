Breaking News – Juan Moreno announces the new measures against the coronavirus in Andalucia.

-- Advertisement --



Moreno made the announcement for more restrictions on Sunday, November 8, with businesses further affected.

From Tuesday, November 10 at midnight, all non-essential businesses, such as bars and restaurants, will close at 6pm, this is except Granada which is in lockdown, and a curfew of 10pm until 7am will also start from the same date.

Juan Moreno announces the Andalucian perimeter will continue to be closed until November 23 as he makes the new measures to continue the battle against the coronavirus in Andalucia.

Schools are set to remain open, however, all municipalities will be closed and people will only be able to cross into other municipalities for essential reasons, i.e. work.

BREAKDOWN:

✅ Perimeter closure of Andalucia for two more weeks.

✅ Closure of all Andalucian municipalities.

✅ Curfew from 10pm to 7 am.

✅ Non-practical university classes on-line.

✅ Closure of all non-essential activities at 6pm.

We will continue to update you with news as soon as we get it.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News – Juan Moreno announces the new measures against the coronavirus in Andalucia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!