Breaking News – FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola

THE National Police has confirmed that the burning of fourteen vehicles this morning in Fuengirola was intentional, and an investigation has been opened to discover the cause and people behind the arson attacks.

A total of eleven vehicles have been burned and another three affected by the fire, in different parts of Fuengirola.

Fortunately, without causing any personal injury in any of the cases, as reported by Emergencies 112.

Telephone 112 received, at around 3am Sunday, November 8, several notices from individuals who reported cars engulfed in flames from various streets of Fuengirola.

The 112 room then informed the Fuengirola Firefighters, the National Police Force and the Local Police.

Firefighters have indicated to 112 that the vehicle fires occurred in three different points of Fuengirola: Avenida de la Encarnación, Avenida Miramar and Calle Doctor García Verdugo. All of them were extinguished without any person being affected.

In total, eleven cars have been burned and another three have been affected by the flames. The causes that have surrounded these incidents are being investigated.

