Bogus gasman cornered in Berja

A PHONEY gas inspector arrived unannounced at the home of an elderly Berja woman and insisted on changing the Butano hose.

Her daughter, arriving as he demanded €100 for the work, refused to pay and rang the police.

Two officers, arriving as the bogus gasman was offering to reduce the charge to €50, identified him and found he had a police record.

Berja’s Policia Local later reminded residents that the distribution company’s inspectors never arrive unannounced and appointments are made five days in advance.

