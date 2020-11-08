PRESIDENT-ELECT Joe Biden is set to announce a COVID task force in an announcement on Monday, November 9.

-- Advertisement --



With global coronavirus cases exceeding 50 million, and the United States becoming the first country to report more than 100,000 daily cases, Biden will announce a 12-member task force to deal with the pandemic.

COVID-19 has now caused 237,000 deaths in America and saw a record number of new infections last week, with the total number of cases nearing 10 million.

The COVID task force set to be announced will be charged with developing a blueprint for containing the disease if/ when Biden takes office in January 2021.

It will be headed by three co-chairs, former surgeon general Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith of Yale University, according to reports.

“I will spare no effort – or commitment – to turn this pandemic around,” Biden said in his victory speech on Saturday in Wilmington.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Biden set to announce COVID task force”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!