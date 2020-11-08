A graphics designer who ‘forged documents’ for Diana’s Panorama interview has said he wants the “truth to be told”.

Graphic designer Matt Wiessler said the BBC has NEVER interviewed him about his pivotal role in the scandal where he forged bank statements not knowing what they were used for. Wiessler also said he is GLAD that the murky affair surrounding Martin Bashir’s interview with Diana has been revealed at last.

According to the Dail mail, Graphics designer Matt Wiessler said he suffered ‘real worry’ after producing counterfeit bank statements that were later used by the Panorama reporter to help in his interview with Princess Diana. It is understood that Mr Wiessler’s flat was later burgled and he went on to be sacked as corporation chiefs scurried to cover-up the Panorama scandal.

Mr Wiessler had been gripped with ethical concerns about what he had done and eventually blew the whistle on Bashir’s dirty tricks to BBC bosses. ‘They told me they would handle the matter,’ he said. ‘I expressed real worry [but] they assured me that there would be no repercussions for me personally.’

But, he was still sacked- the BBC board of governors presiding over ‘steps to ensure that the graphic designer did not work for the BBC again’. Experts have suggested that the BBC and Bashir could even face a criminal probe.

