Albanians who robbed businessmen’s homes arrested in Salamanca after months of surveillance

The Civil Guard’s operation ‘Habitat Trilece’ have arrested a group of Albanians who specialised in robbing the homes of businessmen throughout the provinces of Madrid, Toledo, Salamanca, Zamora, Segovia, Córdoba, Valencia and Murcia, according to a statement from the Armed Institute. The structured nature of the robberies led agents to assume this was an organised group.

-- Advertisement --



The operation tracked the gang’s movements south of Madrid, where the Albanians had rented a number of expensive properties. The investigation eventually led agents to a rural house located in the town of Zarapicos, where they arrested three men of Albanian origin between the ages of 17 and 43, all of who have prior police records for different robbery campaigns.

The Civil Guard has listed the areas where the gang carried out their robberies as Guadarrama, Alpedrete, Meco, Villaconejos de Madrid, Valdelagua, Peñaranda de Bracamonte, Pelabravo and Arabayona in the province of Salamanca, Burguillo and Arges in Toledo, Cabra (Cordoba), Cañizal, Cabanillas del Campo (Guadalajara), Alginet (Valencia), Palazuelos de Eresma and San Cristobal in Segovia

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Albanians who robbed businessmen’s homes arrested in Salamanca”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!