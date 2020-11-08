29 new positive COVID cases in the classrooms of Murcia

29 new positive COVID cases have been reported in the classrooms of Murcia meaning that many continue to self-isolate.

A total of 183 teachers and 1,982 students remain in self-isolation due to having had contact with any of the 924 people, 99 teachers and 825 students, who have tested positive for Covid-19 in 314 educational centres in the Region of Murcia since the beginning of the school year, Monday, September 14.

The 29 new positive COVID cases consist of 26 students and three teachers in the classrooms of Murcia, with respect to the data on Saturday, November 7.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Education, a total of 5,346 students and 566 teachers have already returned to classrooms after exceeding the quarantine period.

