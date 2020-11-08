£1,500 and free plants offered for Brits to bonk for two months while testing aphrodisiacs.

Three aphrodisiac testers will be offered the extraordinary charge to participate in the exxxciting experiment for British company Whatshed.co.uk who are looking for bonkers to try herbs, fruit and vegetables said to get you lusting for sex.

Whatshed said: “Gardening is proven to help with physical and mental health.

“If we can help any couple improve their sexual health as well we’ll be more than happy to do so.”

Winners will record where and how often they romp, and which plants, such as horny goat weed, turned them on.

The site found 61 per cent are having less sex amid the pandemic.

To apply for the job, both partners need to be aged between 25-65 and must live together – and ensure they are NOT allergic to any of the plants.

