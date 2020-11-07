What’s behind the Violet Door in Cuevas del Almanzora

A MURAL dominates Cuevas del Almanzora’s events for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25.

The artwork features a door that is painted violet, the colour representing the women’s movement worldwide.

Cuevas’ mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria and Equality councillor Melchora Caparros recently introduced their International Day programme in front of the “Puerta Violeta.”

This recalls the song condemning gender violence written and sung by Rozalen who has collaborated with the Cuevas’ initiative.

