Virus-stricken dad’s heartfelt plea to make sacrifices and follow Covid-19 rules

A virus-stricken dad has released photos of himself hooked up to a breathing machine in a heartfelt plea for people to make sacrifices and follow Covid-19 rules.

Previously fit and healthy Aaron Davenport, 27, was reportedly an hour away from being ‘incubated’ in ICU during a six-day spell in Lincoln County Hospital.

Aaron, who has an eight-week-old son with partner Emily Greatorex said he was extremely lucky to have pulled through after contracting Covid-19 from an unknown source.

“I’m proof that this virus can affect anybody,” he told Metro.

He said he had no underlying health issues at all, doesn’t have asthma and doesn’t smoke.

‘It just hit me out of nowhere and at first it felt like man flu, but after that it hit me really badly,” the plumber told the publication.

In his Facebook post, Aaron thanked the hospital and in particular, the MEAU and Navenby wards for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty.

He wrote: “Please, for your loved ones, wear a mask, wash your hands and take the virus seriously through winter, till the scientists find a vaccine.

“Who gives a f*** if we have a s****** than normal Christmas, what’s important in the grand scheme of things is your health and your family.

“And when you’re fighting for every last breath, that becomes more important than a Christmas market, boozers staying open till gone midnight or 30 people cramped in a kitchen repeating the same party we had 6 years ago.”

