A Valencian biotech Start-Up company has invented a homemade PCR Test Kit.

-- Advertisement --



The Valencian biotechnology company Igenomix, a leader in assisted reproduction, has developed the first PCR detection tests that produce results from saliva samples instead of using blood.

The Valencian company Igenomix has been a pioneer in the search for solutions for the detection of COVID-19. Just two weeks ago they started up in their laboratories, located in Paterna, some PCR tests that are carried out with only a saliva sample. “We started doing PCRand we realized the limitations they have for patients. A variation was made to see if PCR could be done with saliva. Thus, the sampling can be done individually. The test is sent home, the sample is deposited and the tube is sent to the laboratory.

“The main advantage is that you do not have to move from home to do it, but you do have to wait for the result the next day, in the end, it is a diagnostic test “, explains Gonzalo Echavarría, director of marketing of the company. He added, “It also offers another advantage and that is that it is less invasive than swab PCR. If it is a person who for work reasons has to undergo many tests, this is more comfortable.”

To a private individual, PCR with saliva costs 120 euros, the company are trying to get health authorities to take this initiative into account for the public sphere and thus speed up diagnoses.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencian Biotech Start-Up Invents Homemade PCR Test Kit”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!