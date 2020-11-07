Three teenagers charged in Teacher beheading in Paris

THREE teenagers have been charged in the beheading of History Teacher in Paris last month

Three new suspects have been arrested in the murder of History Teacher Samuel Paty in October in Paris. Two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old girl were charged on Friday, November 6 with “criminal terrorist conspiracy,” according to a judicial source.

47-year-old Paty was decapitated in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine after showing a cartoon of a nude Prophet Muhammad to students in his freedom of expression class.

Paty’s killer, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, was shot dead by police.

The two men — one French and one of Russian-Chechen origin — are accused of being in touch with Paty’s killer, Anzorov. They have been placed in pre-trial detention. The female suspect has been accused of being in touch with one of the two men. She is currently in a youth detention center. The three were detained in separate regions of France, according to a judicial source cited by AFP.

Ten people have been charged in connection with the murder so far, including a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old accused of pointing out Paty to his killer.

