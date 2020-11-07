The biggest online shopping event on the planet is Singles Day!

RETAILERS all over the world are preparing for the biggest shopping event on the planet, ‘Singles Day.’

The unofficial holiday is celebrated on November 11 and was the brainchild of Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

Having launched 11 years ago, it’s now a multi-billion-dollar retail extravaganza, dwarfing the likes of Black Friday and Cyber Monday in terms of revenue generated.

Among those in the online marketplace is Aromas Artesanales, a Spanish perfume company.

They will be showcasing their products at this year’s event for the first time. The company used to sell perfumes in shops all over Spain, but the lockdown forced them to close all but two of their stores and move the business predominantly online.

However, they have since formed a partnership with Alibaba owned online retailer AliExpress. They also diversified, producing hand sanitizers and facemasks as well as perfume. José Antonio Beltrán is the area manager for Aromas Artesanales. He told CGTN Europe, “Our business went through a really positive change now that we are international. Our brand has reached countries that we otherwise we couldn’t have. “Aliexpress supported us so we could reach new places and get to be known.” In 2019, AliExpress made Madrid the location for their first physical store in Europe, or as they call it ‘offline shopping.’ The Madrid store showcases 1,000 products from more than 60 brands. “We are a global platform. We don’t want to be seen just as a Chinese platform,” Estela Ye, AliExpress director of marketing, told CGTN Europe. “That’s why we opened two stores in Spain so we could be close to our customers so they can come and not only look at a specific product but also live a shopping experience. “At the beginning of lockdown, we started a program called ‘Together without fees.’ “We deleted our fee for over 8000 Spanish businesses operating in AliExpress which meant [$1.2 Million] worth of savings for them so they can use that money for other tasks that will help them remain operative.” Now both AliExpress and Aromas Artesanales are preparing for the world’s biggest shopping event, Double 11, a nickname for November 11.

