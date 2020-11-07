Lack Of Tracking Blamed for Coronavirus Cases in Malaga to Triple in a Month.

-- Advertisement --



The summer this year saw new cases in the province of Malaga being reduced to mainly localized outbreaks. That has now changed, the coronavirus has been out of control in Malaga for weeks, yesterday saw 511 infections registered, making it the second-worst historical data after September 22, when 547 positives were reported.

Last week added 2,772 confirmed infections, which is a daily average of 396 cases. Just a month ago, between September 30 and October 6, that average was 141. The situation now confirms the community transmission of the virus. This occurs when it is impossible to identify the origin of the infections because a high percentage of people diagnosed do not know when or how they have been infected- a situation unlikely to change unless every single person in the area downloads the ‘Covid radar’ app and observes social distancing and mask-wearing rules.

The province added two new deaths, both in the Antequera region, making a total of 502 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Experts stress that both the death and infection figures represent only the visible tip of the real incidence of the disease, which they believe is much, much deeper.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Lack Of Tracking Blamed for Coronavirus Cases in Malaga to Triple in a Month”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!