SPAIN records third-highest Covid fatality rate in Europe since July

Spain has recorded 7,100 coronavirus fatalities to its death toll since July, ranking it third in Europe, with 15 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. Perhaps more shockingly, in the last week of October Spain recorded an average of 150 Covid-related deaths per week, making coronavirus the leading cause of death in the country.

The only European countries with a higher Covid fatality rate are Romania and the Czech Republic. Countries with the lowest rates per 100,000 include Germany, Italy, Portugal and France.

However, experts warn that Spain’s true figures could be even higher, as information from the Health Ministry has had ongoing problems with underreporting and notification delays. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has warned that if the rate does not slow, Spain will have recorded 8,000 more Covid-19 fatalities by Christmas. Spain only adds victims to the official toll if they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

