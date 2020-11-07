Spain Could Start Vaccinating Before May says Health Minister Salvador Illa.

Illa stated that they set May as the end date for the state of alarm because they (the government) understand that “a sufficiently relevant percentage of the population will have already been able to receive the vaccine” and, therefore, “the scenario will be different.”

Health Minister Salvador Illa has said that he believes that “before May” it will be possible to start vaccinating against the coronavirus. “May is the date on which we set the state of alarm to end because we will understand a sufficiently relevant percentage of the population that will have already been able to receive the vaccine and, therefore, we will be in a different scenario,” said Illa.

However, he stressed that this will be the case “as long as the vaccines pass the clinical analysis phase” and has indicated that it will begin by vaccinating “the most vulnerable groups. ”

