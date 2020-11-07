THIS week should see the publication of plans for Aguas del Almanzora’s own desalination plant.

Water transfers from El Negratin reservoir have ceased while last September and October were the driest months ever remembered in the Levante and Valle del Almanzora areas.

-- Advertisement --



Agricultural growers, disenchanted with the different administrations’ failure to provide the water they need, are pinning their hopes on the Aguas del Almanzora desalination plant.

Plans will be made public next week by the company’s vice-president, Fernando Rubio, Spanish media sources revealed.

Ironically, the new plant will be located near the Villaricos plant in Cuevas del Almanzora, which was flooded in 2012 and has not been used since.

“What we need is security, not having to worry every two months about how to solve our water problems, or coping with the stress of not knowing if we are going to be able to grow or not ,” Rubio told the local Press.

“That’s why we have planned this desalination plant.”

Aguas de Almanzora is now working with the Junta to obtain the necessary permits for the plant which will have a 30-cubic hectometre capacity and should dispel the uncertainty that currently threatens the area’s agriculture.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’So there!’ moment for Aguas del Almanzora .” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!