Scotland Becomes First UK Country to Make Smacking Children Illegal.

Scotland has become the first UK country to ban the smacking of children. New legislation which came into effect on Saturday gives children the same protection from assault as adults, making it a criminal offence. Scotland becomes the 58th country to outlaw corporal punishment after the defence of justifiable assault was removed from Scots law.

It is understood that Wales will follow suit with the introduction of a similar ban by 2022. Scottish Green MSP John Finnie, who introduced the changes, said he hoped the smacking ban would help demonstrate to children that violence is not acceptable.

He said: “As I have progressed my campaign over the last four years, it has been noticeable just how many people believed that striking a child was already outlawed. I am pleased that this will now be the case. I am pleased that this will now be the case.”

