Saudi princess hospitalised “in shock” after thieves steal €600,000 worth of bags and jewellery

A Saudi princess was hospitalised “in shock” after thieves stole €600,000 worth of luxury goods from her Parisian home.

THE unnamed princess, 47, returned to her apartment after two months to find around 30 Hermes bags worth between €10,000 and €30,000 each, fur items, a Cartier watch and jewellery had disappeared.

According to French newspaper, Le Parisien, the princess was “hospitalised in shock” after the discovery.

A formal investigation has been launched by the Paris police’s special anti-gang unit.

It’s reported a spare set of keys to the victim’s home had gone missing, and an early suspect is a man who had been staying at the apartment since August.

