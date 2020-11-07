Portugal sees record number of coronavirus infections in 24 hours.

Portugal has reported a new peak of positive coronavirus infections with 6,640 cases in the last 24 hours and 59 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 2,848 coronavirus-related deaths in Portugal with the infection tally now standing at 175,540.

