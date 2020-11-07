Police in Manchester Issue £10,000 Fine after Finding 60 Revellers in a Two-Bedroom Flat

Police in Manchester Issued a £10,000 Fine to a Party Organiser after Finding 60 Revellers in a Two-Bedroom Flat.

Greater Manchester Police said they found around 50-60 people inside the property and they were not wearing face coverings or social distancing or wearing face coverings. Police said they issued the £10,000 fine to the party organiser after discovering up to 60 people having a party inside the two-bedroom flat.

It is understood officers were called to a residential property in the Manchester city centre at around 12.30 am last Sunday. Greater Manchester Police said they found around 50-60 people inside the property and they were not wearing face coverings or social distancing or wearing face coverings. Loud music was being played through a sound system which, according to officers, included commercial-sized speakers.

The 38-year-old party organiser was issued with the fine for breaking lockdown rules.

