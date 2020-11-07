NHS Needs 40,000 Nurses to Face ‘Extremely Challenging’ Winter.
It’s ‘Too late’ to find nurses needed for an ‘extremely challenging’ winter – with 40,000 vacancies, says the Royal College of Nursing and has called on the government to “be honest” about the risks a lack of staff could pose to patient safety.
This stark warning comes after NHS England moved its highest alert level to deal with COVID-19 cases after the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals rose to more than 11,000.
The RCN said it has “grave concerns” about how services will be safely staffed in winter as “it’s too late to find the nurses to meet the likely demand. The government must be honest about widespread nursing vacancies and what steps need to be taken to keep patients and staff safe despite a depleted workforce,” the union said.
