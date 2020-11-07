Nationwide ban on prison visits and inmate calls cut to curb the spread of Covid

A nationwide ban on prison visits and a restriction on inmate calls have been announced by Spain’s General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

JAILS in the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands are exempt from the new measures which will last three weeks.

A letter has been sent to all the centres dependent on the General State Administration outlining the new measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus among the prison population, considered a high-risk group, and prison workers.

As well as a suspension of visits and day exits, inmate telephone calls are restricted by 50 per cent, with a maximum of two calls per prisoner a week.

Prisons will be obliged to disinfect booths after each call.

