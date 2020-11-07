Murder investigation launched after woman dies of stab wounds

MURDER investigation launched after woman who fled house dies of stab wounds

A murder probe has been launched after a 29-year-old woman was found with stab wounds in the residential area of Staffordshire town in Stoke on Friday, November 6 just before 5pm.

Police launched a murder investigation after neighbours reported seeing a woman running onto a road in distress following a disturbance on Leigh Street, Burslem. The woman was rushed to hospital but was shortly after pronounced dead. Police were reported to be questioning a 39-year-old man from Bournemouth on Saturday, November 7.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman added: ‘A man from the Bournemouth area has been arrested in connection with the death and is in custody.

‘Formal identification of the deceased woman is yet to take place.

‘The woman’s family are being supported by specially trained officers at this time and we would kindly urge people to respect their privacy and not to speculate as to her identity or the circumstances of the case as enquiries continue.’

