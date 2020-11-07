MOJACAR Tourism councillors who had held office since 1990 met recently to discuss improving the town as a tourist destination.

“All those we invited accepted current councillor Emmanuel Aguero’s invitation immediately and were delighted to contribute their ideas and experiences in quite different economic and social circumstances,” a town hall statement revealed.

-- Advertisement --



All agreed that Mojacar had made constant progress, although gaps needed to be filled to make it a competitive, quality destination while facing strong competition.

Although the town has increased its hotel offer, overnight stays and occupancy had fallen in recent decades, they pointed out.

The councillors also agreed that as tourism was vital to Mojacar, it should always look its best but praised the Pueblo’s cleanliness, accessibility, lift, and increased parking facilities.

Mojacar should lose its image of inaccessibility, they stressed, and as the Pueblo was one of the region’s greatest tourist attractions, present and future efforts had to focus on preserving and revitalising it, while avoiding depopulation.

Direct transport lines from Mojacar to the airport and the regional hospital were a must, together with seafront improvements, bike lanes and pedestrian walkways.

And, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, providing health and safety information in several languages were required for the benefit of residents and visitors, the councillors said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mojacar’s former Tourism councillors share their wisdom.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!