MANCHESTER students tear down ‘Covid fences’ designed to stop them from mixing during lockdown

Irate university living in Fallowfield in North West Manchester were stunned when the so-called ‘Covid fences’ were erected on campus. Students wasted no time tearing down the blockades which the university erected as a “security measure” to “help avoid the mixing of households.”

Ben McGowan, a first year politics and sociology student, said: “I think there was a boiling point when they put up those fences.”

In an email on Thursday, November 5, vice-chancellor Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell apologised for causing “concern and distress.”

“This was not our intention – in fact quite the reverse,” she said.

“The fencing was intended as a response to a number of concerns received over recent weeks from staff and students about safety and security; particularly about access by people who are not residents.

“There was never any intent to prevent you or other residents of our halls from entering or exiting the site.”

She added that the fences would be removed on Friday.

