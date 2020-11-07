GUARDIA CIVIL officers scoured the Sierra de Gador, searching for a man who went missing while transporting goats.

They covered 20 kilometres of desolate countryside, searching in gullies and hidden spots, Guardia Civil sources said, but just as night began to fall, they came across the person they were looking for.

-- Advertisement --



He was disorientated, walking slowly, had a blanket round his shoulders and was suffering from dehydration and hypothermia.

Explaining that after getting lost he had spent the previous night in an abandoned stone shelter away from the rain, he was taken to the nearest health centre for a check-up.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “ Lost and found in the Sierra de Gador.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!