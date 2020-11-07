LADY GAGA breaks down in tears of joy after Joe Biden beats Donald Trump in the presidential race

Lady Gaga shared teary videos with her fans after learning that Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States. Taking to Instagram, the star wrote:

-- Advertisement --



‘Hey everybody, I hope you’re all celebrating. I hope all the women know in this country that there is a real reckoning and a real change. I hope people whose voices who have been oppressed by power, I hope you know your voices were heard.’

Many other celebs took to social media to express their delight at the news, including Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande. Ariana wrote: ‘CRYING @JoeBiden@KamalaHarris. THANK GOD,’ while Khloe added: ‘OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!!! Bravo!!!’

Sharing a photo of her hugging Joe Biden, Lady Gaga continued: ‘I’m just…. I’m honestly kind of speechless. This is a very, very special day. ‘It’s a day where a lot of people who felt like we were living in a state of terror and aggression all the time, that it’s over. You can feel warm now.’

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lady Gaga breaks down in tears after Biden beats Trump”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!