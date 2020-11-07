Greece Reintroduces SMS Authorisation to Allow Movement in the Country

Greece Reintroduce SMS Authorisation to Allow Movement in the Country.

Greece has reintroduced SMS authorisation required for movement as the country enters its second lockdown. People will now need to send a text or fill a form, providing their name, address and the reason they are leaving their house for.

Greek residents will need to obtain permission before leaving their homes as the country’s second lockdown comes into force. In a move similar to measures adopted during the first lockdown, people will be required to send a text message to a five-digit number and provide their name, address and the reason why they need to leave their house. The new measures were announced by the country’s digital governance minister, along with a list of permissible reasons on Thursday.

Permissible reasons include visiting a pharmacy or doctor, going to a supermarket or other shops for essential items, going to a bank if online banking cannot be used. People are also allowed to visit those who need assistance, take children to school, visit children if parents are divorced, exercise outdoors, take a pet for a walk and attend a funeral.

When outside the place of residence, a form of ID must also be carried, including a form detailing the reason for leaving home if texting is not possible. Greece announced a second lockdown on Thursday to help curb a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections.

