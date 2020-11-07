SIXTEEN of Andalucia’s 46 municipalities where no Covid-19 cases have been registered are located in Almeria province.

In alphabetical order these are Alboloduy, Alcudia de Monteagud, Alicun, Benitagla, Lucainena de las Torres, Ohanes, Olula de Castro, Santa Cruz de Marchena, Senes, Turrillas, Velefique, Chercos, Cobdar, Laroya, Sufli and Paterna del Río.

-- Advertisement --



At the time of writing Almocita, Alsodux, Benizalon, Castro de Filabres, Gergal, Instincion, Padules, Ragol, Sorbas, Uleila del Campo, Sierro, Urracal, Alcolea, Enix, Felix and Fondon had reported no cases for two weeks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Good news for 16 Almeria municipalities.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!