German authorities urge ban on Turkish Gray Wolves

GERMAN authorities urge a ban on extreme-right Turkish Gray Wolves

Politicians in Germany have called for government action over the extremist Turkish Grey Wolves organization. Paris has already banned the nationalist movement, and the Green party’s Cem Özdemir has called for Germany to follow in their footsteps, by putting a stop to what he referred to as ‘the largest right-wing extremist organization in Germany’.

Özdemir — a former co-leader of the Greens — said the Gray Wolves were responsible for hundreds of murders in Turkey but did not limit their activities to that country.

“They also threaten members of the Turkish opposition and minorities in Germany,” Özdemir told German newspaper Die Welt. Surely it cannot be that Turkish right-wing extremists in the middle of Berlin, Dortmund or Hamburg intimidate, beat up or threaten the lives of peaceful citizens. The German state must protect these people.”

Closely aligned with the extremist right-wing MHP party, the radical group used violence against leftist activists and ethnic minorities in the 1980s. The man who shot and wounded Pope John Paul II in 1981, Mehmet Ali Agca, is known to have been a Gray Wolves member.

