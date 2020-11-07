French PM Jean Castax pays tribute to victims of church attack in Nice



On Saturday, November 7, just nine days after the Notre-Dame tragedy, Prime Minister Jean Castex presided over a national tribute to the victims of the attack.

-- Advertisement --



On October 29, a young Tunisian man carrying a copy of the Quran attacked and killed three people at the Notre-Dame bascillica while shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

After a minute’s silence, Castex paid tribute to the lives of Nadine Devillers, 60, Vincent Loques, 55, and Simone Barreto Silva, 44.

“Terrorism attacks what we are, what constitutes our identity, our freedom, our culture and, lastly, our lives,” said Castex. “We know the enemy. Not only is he identified but he has a name: It is radical Islamism, a political ideology that disfigures the Muslim religion by diverting its texts, its dogma and its commands… We will not allow the the France that we love to be disfigured.”

Surrpunded by uniformed soldiers, Castex concluded the ceremony by pinning the National Medal of Recognition of Victims of Terrorism to red velvet cushions in front of pictures of the victims.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “French PM pays tribute to church attack victims”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!