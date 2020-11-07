French Hospitals Transfer Critically ill COVID-19 Patients to Germany

French Hospitals have started to transfer critically ill COVID-19 patients to hospitals in Germany.

Hospitals in Germany are once again taking in COVID-19 patients from France. Patients in critical condition from the French border region of Grand Est were transferred to Saarbrücken and Völklingen on Thursday and Friday, the Metz-Thionville regional hospital said in a statement.

Last week, a hospital in the Netherlands transferred some of its critically ill patients to Germany for treatment. In spring, when the pandemic first broke out, numerous patients from neighbouring countries were treated in German hospitals- a total of 130 patients from French hospitals were transferred.

France, meanwhile, continues to see a huge rise in infections. On Friday, more than 60,000 new cases were recorded, the highest one-day infection rate since authorities started large-scale testing. Germany has again stepped in to prevent intensive care facilities in eastern France from being overwhelmed. The two countries have again reported record daily rises in cases.

