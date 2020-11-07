Fourteen Spanish communities see highest Covid hospital numbers

Fourteen Spanish autonomous communities see highest Covid hospital numbers since summer, pushing health services to the brink of crisis

Fourteen communities, in addition to the autonomous city of Ceuta, have reached their highest level of hospital bed occupancy on November 7, since August. In ten of these regions, coronavirus patients make up for 15 per cent of the general occupancy, while 25 per cent of intensive care beds are occupied by coronavirus patients.

Data released in early November from the Ministry of Health suggests that hospitals are reaching a critical point, as in the last month alone the numbers in critical care units across Spain have risen from 18 per cent to 30 per cent.

According to official data, in the last two weeks the numbers of people being hospitalised have increased in Asturias, Catalonia and Ceuta at a faster rate that in the rest of Spain; if the current rate is maintained, it could double in less than 20 days, experts warn.

Clara Prats, researcher at Polytechnic University of Catalonia explains another complication: infections in recent weeks have occurred more in older age groups “which are those with the highest risk of complications.”

